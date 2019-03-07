Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel reportedly files lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspended Broward Sheriff Scott Israel reportedly filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Israel’s efforts to get his job back come in the form of a court petition, challenging the legal authority of Gov. DeSantis to remove him from office.

The court documents accuse DeSantis of exceeding his authority with the suspension.

Israel was suspended on Jan. 11 and replaced by Gregory Tony just a few days after DeSantis took office.

DeSantis claimed the shooting may not have happened if Broward County had a better sheriff.

Director of Communications Helen Aguirre Ferre for Gov. DeSantis’ office released the following statement:

“In accordance with his Florida constitutional authority, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Sheriff Scott Israel for neglect of duty and incompetence in executing his statutory duties as Sheriff of Broward County. Sheriff Israel’s neglect of duty and incompetence was evident after the tragic mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting in 2017. It is lamentable that Scott Israel refuses to be held accountable for his actions and continues to hold disregard for the law.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.