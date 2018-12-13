Suspected burglar crashes after chase in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chase involving a man wanted for burglary came to a crashing end in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of the subject after he fled from deputies in Tamarac as they tried to conduct a traffic stop, Thursday.

During the chase, the suspected burglar hit one of the BSO cruisers.

The chase ended when the man drove into a tree. He attempted to flee on foot, but deputies quickly caught up with him.

Rescue crews were called for the wounded subject, who had to be taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.