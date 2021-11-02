POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have a suspect in custody after shots were fired at a Tri-Rail station in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call referencing shots fired at the Tri-Rail Station garage located along Northwest 33rd Street and 8th Avenue just before 7 a.m., Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies said they took one person into custody.

