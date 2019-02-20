Surveillance video shows man snatching money out of Walgreens register in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera raiding a register for money at a Davie pharmacy.

The incident happened at the Walgreens near 27th Street and North University Drive on Tuesday night.

According to officials, the man handed a note to the cashier that said he would shoot her if she didn’t open the register.

The cashier then opened the register, and the man could be seen on surveillance footage taking the cash out from over the counter.

Davie police said the man got away with more than $300.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

