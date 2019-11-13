Surveillance video released of shooting outside NE Miami-Dade synagogue

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video of a shooting outside a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue has been released.

Warren Lipschutz, 68, was shot six times while heading to the front door of Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple, on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, on July 28.

“He comes to the synagogue every single day,” Rabbi Dovie Lehrfields said.

The video showed Lipschutz walking on the sidewalk and heading to the front door, where he would worship about every day, according to those who know him. As the 68-year-old comes up to the front door, the video shows a car pull up, and that is when shots are fired in his direction.

The black Chevrolet Impala then speeds off after the shooting, the video shows.

Seconds after, people rushed to Lipschutz’s aid, and police and fire rescue units soon arrived on the scene.

“I’ve only carried my gun with me at night, but as we’re talking now on camera, I’ve got it in my pocket,” resident Mark Goldstein said in July.

Carlints St. Louis was arrested weeks after the shooting. A month after his arrest, the 30-year-old’s charges were enhanced, and he would also be charged with a hate crime, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said Wednesday that hate crimes — in general — are on the rise nationwide.

When someone is attacked at their place of worship, Rundle said it is especially disconcerting.

“That is even more traumatic for a victim,” she said. “It is the one safe place in history that folks around the world have been able to seek refuge.”

Rundle warns anyone with violent, prejudicial intentions to avoid doing so because they will aggressively seek prosecution.

“Think twice because we have a hate crime specialty unit, and we do prosecute those cases, and we do ask for severe penalties,” she said.

St. Louis is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 21.

Lipschutz has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering.

