Surveillance video captures rough robbery outside Rodeway Inn in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a pair of crooks behind a rough robbery in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance video of the incident outside the Rodeway Inn near Northwest Second Avenue and 167th Street on Feb. 1.

Just after midnight, a guest at the hotel was waiting outside for his rideshare when he was assaulted.

His attacker grabbed him and pistol-whipped him leaving him nearly unconscious.

A short time later, the victim could be seen getting hit in the face again as a second suspect joins in on the attack.

The two crooks went through the victim’s pockets and fled the scene.

