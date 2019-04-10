Surveillance video captures Conor McGregor smashing fan’s phone at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new video has been released capturing the moment a former UFC star smashed and then stomped on a fan’s phone outside a Miami Beach hotel.

The footage showed Conor McGregor leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel with an entourage, while a man followed him and records him with his phone.

At one point, McGregor could be seen reaching out as if he’s going to shake his hand, but then pulls back and violently smacks the phone out of the fan’s hand.

After swatting and smashing the phone, the now retired fighter then proceeded to stomp on it a couple of times before picking it up and walking away.

McGregor was arrested on March 11 and has since been charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

If convicted on all counts, he faces up to six years in prison.

The footage is being used in the criminal case against the former UFC star.

He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

A trial is scheduled to begin in May.

