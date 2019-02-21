Surveillance video captures attempted burglary of Cooper City home

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released surveillance video captured some crooks trying to burglarize a Cooper City home.

A Ring Doorbell Camera captured two men looking through the windows.

The homeowner, who saw the duo peering in through the camera, activated the alarm, and the two ran away.

It happened in the area of Southwest 47th Street and 118th Avenue on Saturday.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

