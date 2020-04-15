Surveillance captures office building burglary in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect was caught on camera during a brazen burglary.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance pictures of a man who broke into an office building in North Lauderdale.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Southwest 81st Avenue over the weekend.

The man ransacked and burglarized three units inside that building.

There’s no word on what was stolen, and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

