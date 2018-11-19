Surveillance captures Northwest Miami-Dade auto parts store armed robbery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video footage shows an armed robbery at a Northeast Miami-Dade auto parts store.

The video shows the suspected robber leaving the scene of an Auto Parts store, Saturday.

The store owner said the thief got away with almost $8,000.

The robbery took place at Mory’s Auto Parts Store near Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

