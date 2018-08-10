Surveillance captures man stealing from South Miami restaurant

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a person accused of stealing from a South Miami restaurant.

Surveillance cameras were recording as a man entered the Rice House restaurant on 58th Street and U.S. 1 in July.

The thief could be seen opening the cash register and getting away with about $200.

“Stealing is not the answer. Everybody works hard for their money,” said store owner Ali Shabani. “I’d rather him walk in and say, ‘I need a job’ rather than stealing.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

