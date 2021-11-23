SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day before the five-month anniversary of the Surfside condo collapse, survivors received a generous donation.

Survivors of the Surfside tower collapse are giving thanks this Thanksgiving for a variety of reasons.

“I want to thank the GEM Organization for the all the work they’ve been doing,” said Surfside survivor Randy Rose.

Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM , is lending a helping hand by giving out $1,000 holiday gift cards to the survivors.

“To get these prepaid Visa cards for the holiday so kids can have some gifts and toys, or we can give it is a godsend,” said Surfside survivor Steve Rosenthal.

“This community really came together quickly,” said President and Founder of GEM Michael Capponi. “Our team has really done a good job. Without the Miami community, the donors, we would not have been able to do this.”

This is part, as GEM’s Champlain survivor relocation fund, which has already helped residents with their security deposit for a new home, they couldn’t be more thankful for the help.

“I don’t know how we would’ve made it without Michael and GEM,” said Rosenthal.

Thanks to GEM, 95 percent of Champlain Tower South residents have been relocated.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.