SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - The demolition of the remainder of the Champlain Towers South building was emotional to watch for many on Sunday night.

The Surfside skyline on Monday looked completely different after a building that stood along the sand for nearly 40 years is now gone.

“Not seeing it there anymore is kind of sad, honestly,” said Surfside resident Francisca Cabrejas.

“I trust they did the right thing. Now they can keep looking,” said another woman.

7News cameras captured dump trucks lining up to haul debris out.

As search and rescue efforts kicked back up at around 1 a.m., family members remained waiting and praying for their loved ones to be found.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said three more bodies were recovered overnight, raising the death toll to 27.

