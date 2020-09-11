Supermarket employee shot during attempted armed robbery in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) – A supermarket employee had to be taken to the hospital after she was shot during an attempted armed robbery at the store in Lighthouse Point.

Lighthouse Point Police and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Publix along the 2400 block of North Federal Highway, just north of Copans Road, Friday night.

According to officials, one gunshot was fired, striking the female employee, and soon after, the crook took off running eastbound.

The female employee was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators describe the crook being in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a purple or blue shirt, khaki pants, dark sneakers and a green baseball cap. The crook is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

It remains unclear what items the robber may have fled the scene with.

