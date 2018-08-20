Superintendent Carvalho sends off bus drivers, tours schools in Miami-Dade

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - MIami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho kicked off the beginning of the school year by helping send off bus drivers Monday morning.

To show his appreciation, Carvalho handed out breakfast to the drivers leaving out of the John H. Shee Transportation Center.

“We are family today. We are reawakening the sleeping giant called MDCPS from its summer nap,” said Carvalho. “It all begins with a safe ride to school, and that’s why greeting our school bus drivers with the help of a healthy breakfast and some coffee is the least we could do.”

Carvalho will be touring several schools throughout the day to welcome the 360,000 students making their way back to classes in Miami-Dade.

