Sunny Isles Beach Marshalls evacuated after reports of armed man

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Reports of an armed man inside the Marshalls in Sunny Isles Beach prompted an evacuation of the store.

Sunny Isles Beach Police units responded to the store near Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard and Collins Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m., Sunday.

Officers evacuated the store and surrounded the building. A Miami-Dade Police chopper and K-9 units assisted in the search.

A witness who identified himself as Alex described the tense moments.

“There was some banging, but I don’t know what it was. It was probably a shot. I don’t know,” he said.

Police said they did not find an armed subject they in the store. They said he may have left before they got there.

“It’s a crazy day. Nothing like it, you know. This is typical in Florida, always happens,” said Alex. “I heard last time it was over here, in the other building, but nothing major. You just gotta be protected at all times. That’s it.”

No one was taken into custody.

