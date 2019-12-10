Sunbeam Polar Express brings toys for thousands of children

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A toy filled train known as the Sunbeam Polar Express has officially arrived in Miramar, and truck after truck was filled with donated toys for children this holiday season.

The fourth annual toy drive is a collaborative effort between Sunbeam Properties, Miramar Police and businesses from the Miramar Park of Commerce.

“We have more toys than ever,” said Maridee Bell of Sunbeam Properties. “It’s been a real blessing for us to be able to be a part of bringing some joy.”

From toys to bicycles and everything in between, the holiday tradition is made possible by the generosity of Sunbeam and local businesses.

“It’s wonderful to see the selflessness of so many people here in Miramar,” said Bell, “and these are not just local companies. They are national companies. They are international companies. In the end, it’s about coming down to the local people in your community and caring — taking some time out.”

“This year, it’s going to be very special for the Miramar Police Department,” said Miramar Police Chief Dexter Williams. “As you see, we have an entire staff here ready to participate.”

From now until Christmas, Miramar Police, with the help of St. Nick, will be handing out toys to about 5,000 children in the community.

“We give out the toys in the middle of the street, and sometimes, we do personal deliveries to certain homes as well,” said Williams.

“I’m serious. The children lose their minds,” said Bell. “They see Santa and the toys showing up in their neighborhood.”

Beyond making sure Miramar’s most deserving families have a great Christmas, it’s about building relationships.

“Relationships are everything, and helping build relations with the police department and the children of Miramar is something that we’re happy to be a part of,” said Bell.

“I want to make sure we are fully integrated in our community, and this is how we do that every single year,” said Williams.

With those relationships, the event’s organizers hope to make a stronger community.

