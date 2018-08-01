Subway worker seen on video waving a kitchen knife speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Subway employee in Miami caught on cell phone video allegedly swinging a kitchen knife at customers is speaking out exclusively to 7News for the first time.

Vincente Timiraos was involved in the altercation and captured the entire incident on his cell phone at a Subway along Northwest First and East Flagler street.

He alleges things escalated over an issue with his sandwich, prompting 29-year-old Chelsea Lloyd to come at him with a large knife.

“The subway employee came out with a knife the size of God knows what,” said Timiraos. “She started coming out, swinging the knife everywhere. She came outside with the knife.”

Now, Lloyd said there’s more to the story.

“I was bluntly disrespected and physically assaulted,” she said. “Most people assume I am a man; a he-she.”

Lloyd said she was called even harsher words about her gender and sexuality before being threatened sexually by the group upset over how their sandwiches were being toasted.

“He walked to the other side of the register and hopped back to slap me,” said Lloyd, “walked to the side of me and tried to slap me, [one of them] picked up the cookie jar, stepped closer to me and tossed it at me.”

The bizarre showdown ultimately landed Lloyd in jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

“They were non-stop coming towards me. I was upset,” she said. “I took it overboard, but I was out of my mind.”

Lloyd is heard in the cell phone video provided by the victim talking about the slap.

“The [expletive] is wrong with you? You slapped me, slap me now!” Lloyd yelled in the video.

Timiroas said he was scared for his life and was glad he didn’t pull out his firearm.

“I was scared for my life,” he said. “I was carrying a firearm, so I decided to step away from the situation and wait for the police to come.”

In court, Lloyd was ordered to stay away from Samuel Torres Junior, one of the men involved.

She said there’s surveillance video inside the store that should show what took place.

