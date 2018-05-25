Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed in Caribbean Sea

MIAMI (WSVN) - The storm being monitored in the Caribbean has officially formed, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On Friday morning, the NHC has tweeted that Subtropical Storm Alberto has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico.

NHC will initiate advisories at 11 AM EDT / 10 AM CDT on Subtropical Storm Alberto located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 25, 2018

