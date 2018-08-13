Subject caught on camera stealing truck, trailer with landscaping equipment in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A subject was caught on surveillance camera stealing a truck and trailer carrying landscaping equipment in Miami.

The surveillance video footage showed a white Mercedes drive up to victim Elder Esquivel’s truck and trailer, around 11:30 a.m., Sunday, along Northwest 27th Avenue and 15th Street.

A subject is then seen in the video footage near Esquivel’s truck just before it is driven away from the area with the Mercedes following.

“The car turns with the white car, so that’s when we realized that the guy was waiting for him,” said Esquivel’s family member, Josue Reina.

Esquivel was in the area working and had left the car running with the keys in the truck. He said that is a typical thing to do when the job site is nearby, especially to keep the car cool during a hot day.

“He comes here, he does maintenance, cuts the trees, cuts grass,” said Reina. “When he goes back outside, he was shocked because he didn’t see his truck and his trailer.”

What is a typical process for Esquivel has now turned out to be a costly decision. A $15,000 tractor was said to be inside the trailer.

“He says that it really hurts him a lot because it’s what he depends on,” Reina translated for Esquivel.

A report has since been filed with the City of Miami Police Department.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

