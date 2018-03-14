Students walk out on 1 month anniversary of Stoneman Douglas shooting

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 3,000 schools across the country have begun taking part in what’s being called ‘Walkout Wednesday.’

Students across the nation are walking out of their classrooms Wednesday morning and are expected to remain outside for 17 minutes – a minute for each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14.

In Broward County, students at Coral Springs High School were ready to make a national statement.

“Any way we can give this more attention is something good because this is something that can’t be forgotten,” said student Tyler Odum. “We have to keep putting it out.”

7News spoke with multiple students who said they are doing this to memorialize the 17 people who were killed a month ago and to call for new gun safety legislation.

“It’s not fair that we should have to suffer for the causes of the adults, of their generation,” said Coral Springs High student Kevin Jones. “So me and my friends are gonna march to tell them that we need a change here and now.”

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie sent a letter home to parents about the walkout that read in part, “We are proud of our students’ focus and determination to turn their grief and outrage into action, as they dedicate themselves to effecting positive change in this country.”

Miami-Dade County’s Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also sent a letter home, explaining that the students will be allowed “to peacefully protest in compliance with school board policy 2240.”

While many schools are supporting the walkout, several school districts across the country are discouraging it. A school district in Texas told their students that participation in the walkout would get them a three-day suspension.

The walkout began at 10 a.m.

