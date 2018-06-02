Student’s service dog poses for yearbook photo

(WSVN) - A student’s service dog graced the yearbook pages of an elementary school near Daytona Beach.

The dog named Linda has been accompanying 11-year-old Rachel to class at the school.

Linda helps the 11-year-old, who was born with spina bifida.

“I’m clumsy. I can drop stuff,” said Rachel. “She can pick stuff up.”

Classmates and teachers said goodbye to the pair, as Rachel is now heading to middle school.

Linda got her own yearbook photo and a faculty badge before the final farewells. She was also presented with a plaque as a sign of appreciation for all her hard work.

“If we could all have a service dog in our classrooms — it’s amazing the changes I have seen in my students and how it’s brought us all together as a family,” said Ashley Desmond, a teacher at the school.

