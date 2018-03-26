Students from South Florida return home after rally in DC

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from all across South Florida are returning home after a weekend of world-wide marches calling for change.

The students at the center of the Never Again movement were not alone in the nation’s capital this past weekend. Stoneman Douglas students stood side by side with students from all around the country.

“It was really amazing,” said one student. “There were so many people and it was like, beautiful.”

Students from North Miami Senior High and Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High, arrived in North Miami Monday morning after a long trip back from D.C.

“I actually learned a lot from actually experiencing what happened,” said another student. ” I can say that I’m actually more focused and more aware of what’s going on. My favorite part was actually seeing many students my age and younger speak out and fight for the greater good.”

Hundreds of students and some Stoneman Douglas alumni are also returning home to South Florida Monday. Some traveled to Washington D.C. by plane, others by bus, all wanting to witness history and take part in the March For Our Lives.

They say the weekend’s rallies were just the beginning. “We’re going to start really, like, pressing our local legislators more,” said MSD student Ashley Santoro. “We’re going to start calling their offices. We’re gonna go more to the governor’s office. We’re gonna go up to the state legislation.”

7News spoke with some students and alumni who said they’re now turning their attention to midterm elections and plan to make their calls for gun reform heard loud at the ballot box.

“We won’t accept failure,” said one student.

A group of MSD students is now looking to rally support on Twitter to keep the fight for gun control going. They are looking to host a series of town hall meetings with lawmakers starting later this Spring.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.