Students compete in drone competition benefiting MSD victims

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Middle and high school students competed in a drone competition Saturday, all for a great cause.

The students competed against each other in the Broward County Drone League’s third race of the year in Pompano Beach.

Organizers hope the drone league will introduce students into the up-and-coming drone industry.

“It’s very important the drone industry is taking off. It’s a $55 billion industry in the year 2025,” said organizer Gustavo Junco. “It’s these races that get them prepared for the drone industry.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to help survivors and victims’ families of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.