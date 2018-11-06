Students behind March for Our Lives make final push for votes in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Parkland students came together for a final attempt to get voters to the polls on Election Day.

The members of the March for Our Lives movement gathered at Hurricane Wings in Coral Springs to reach young voters by phone with one goal in mind, Tuesday.

“Gun violence prevention, morally, just leadership and just accountability in office,” said Ryan Deitsch, with March for Our Lives.

The clubhouse transformed into a war room with each of the young activists fueled by pizza and passion.

Some students came out to encourage others despite being too young to vote themselves.

“Even though I can’t exercise my right to vote, I want to make sure that other people can,” said Jenna Burns.

Many of the young activists still attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and the mass shooting on Feb. 14 is still fresh on their minds.

Over the past nine months, the survivors have turned their sorrow into action after starting the national movement.

“From being in a closet with 19 other students in a journalism classroom to speaking to a crowd of over 800,000 people in Washington, D.C.,” said Deitsch.

“Reality kind of just shifts completely, and life isn’t ever going to be the same really, but this is our life now,” added Kirsten McConnell. “This is our passion now.”

The students aren’t the only ones touched by the tragedy and turning their attention towards the midterm elections.

“Today, I should be bringing my daughter here to show her what voting is all about,” said Fred Guttenberg, “not voting because my 14-year-old kid was murdered.”

Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime Guttenberg, was killed during the massacre, along with Patricia and Manuel Oliver’s son, Joaquin.

“We’re not going to stop,” said Guttenberg. “We’re not going to stop.”

The grieving parents are now doing their part to create change and keep their memories alive by casting their ballots.

“This is for Joaquin and for all of us,” said Patricia.

“We won’t celebrate today,” added Manuel. “We’re just going to wait for results and then keep on doing what we do.”

The activists said they will begin calling their elected leaders once the results are in.

