Student stabbed during fight at Nova High School in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics took a high school student in Davie to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight, police said.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Nova High School, just before 5 p.m., Friday.

Officials said two students got into a fight during dismissal. One of them grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the other in the leg.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as medics treated the wounded student. He was transported to Westside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect involved in the fight turned himself in to police.

The school was briefly put on lockdown while officials worked to clear up the scene. The lockdown has since been lifted.

