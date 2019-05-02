Student kicks school resource officer after fight at Homestead Senior High

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A student could be seen kicking a school resource officer in the head after a fight at Homestead Senior High School.

In a video posted to Only in Dade’s Instagram page Thursday, the SRO could be seen on the ground restraining another student, whose mother later identified as Diamond Brady.

Moments later, another student with a pink backpack could be seen trying to stop Brady from being detained.

When another person tried to move the student away from the officer, the student kicked the SRO in the face, which the officer seems to shake off.

Sharnelle Lee, Brady’s mother, expressed her frustration after the video surfaced.

“I’m highly upset about it. I’m pissed,” Lee said.

Lee said her daughter had been jumped by other girls in a fight minutes before the video was recorded.

She added that her daughter and the student who kicked the officer were arrested and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Lee said, “Why did she get jumped? Why, when the police officer has my daughter on the ground, allow the other young lady to spit in her face? And then the other young lady who spit in her face put it on social media. I want to see the other young lady’s mom because how it took place, no one ever acknowledged me about it. My daughter has a lot going for herself, getting ready to go off to the military. Here it is she has a record because she was defending herself.”

M-DCPS released a statement to 7News which read:

“Any behavior that endangers the well-being of students and staff at Miami-Dade County Public Schools will not be tolerated, will be handled swiftly, and result in severe consequences. When that behavior involves battery on a police officer, as it did today, offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Students will also be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct, up to, and including, expulsion.”

Lee told 7News the fight began sometime before 11 a.m. and said she is still waiting for her daughter to be released.

