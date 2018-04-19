Student accused of victimizing 3 teens for sex accepts plea deal

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Homestead Senior High School student accused of victimizing three classmates for sexual favors has accepted a plea deal.

Nineteen-year-old Terry Fenelon accepted a plea deal on charges of sexual battery and extortion, Thursday.

Fenelon will serve six years in prison and complete a sexual offender class.

Prosecutors say Fenelon blackmailed three younger classmates through a messaging app for sexual favors for more than a year.

