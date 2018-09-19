Student accused of making gun threat to serve home detention

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 17-year-old student charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm has been ordered to serve home detention.

The teen cannot return to school until further notice and cannot have any access to social media or weapons.

The teen is accused of telling classmates at Pembroke Pines Charter High School he had a gun in his car, Tuesday.

He later told officers it was joke, and no weapon was found.

