Strong winds blow Miami into fall weather

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong gusts of wind have been battering Miami Beach into fall weather, making it seem as though a tropical storm or hurricane is on its way.

The speed of the wind gusts clocked in at 32 and 35 miles per hour Wednesday night, which is just short of tropical storm-force winds.

7News cameras captured the palm trees, signs reminding people to wear their masks, street signs and flags swaying in the wind.

Two tourists visiting the area from the true windy city of Chicago said the winds did not compare to what they see back home.

“This is nothing,” said Nickii Rogers.

“You can’t take the wind out of Chicago because Chicago wind is like, you bob up and they’re pushing you. This wind is like, ‘Carry me,'” said Tia Orr.

Broward County also experienced some strong winds. The sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach could be seen being pushed out into the street. The lights at one restaurant were rocking back and forth, and people are walking down the street all bundled up.

The winds have also brought a little chill typical of fall weather in South Florida.

