Stoneman Douglas teachers return to school ahead of official start of class on Wednesday

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Parkland community woke up Monday morning to show their support for teachers making their way back to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting on Feb.14.

Staff and teachers were greeted with signs and a group of therapy dogs.

A rainbow was also seen over the memorial outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Teachers will be preparing on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Wednesday, which marks the day classes will resume for students.

“It’s hard for these teachers to come back,” said Irma Parone, who showed her support by holding a “welcome back” sign. “They’ve been through so much.”

Judy Kanter was also alongside Parone and others on Monday morning, and she said the teachers returning is a step forward.

“It’s a big step,” said Kanter. “These teachers are here because nothing will stop us. No one’s gonna pull us down. We got broken, but you know what? We’re mended. We are going to move forward.”

Teachers, students and parents returned to the high school on Sunday for a voluntary orientation.

“It’s not like you’re going back just to see your friends,” said student Shane Hoffman. “You’re going back to see people that are traumatized for the rest of their lives.”

Another student said Sunday helped bring others together.

“Right now, it’s about being there for each other emotionally and getting each other through this,” she said.

The school is expected to have a half day for students on Wednesday.

