Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor undergoes 8-hour surgery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is undergoing a 8-hour reconstructive surgery to help him regain the use of his foot.

Kyle Laman was one of 14 injured in the shooting at the high school last week. He and two other shooting survivors remain in the hospital.

The Stoneman Douglas freshman was on the third floor in the hallway when the shooter opened fire. He was hit in the foot, losing the ability to move it up and down and was in the middle of an hours long reconstructive surgery, Tuesday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., doctors at the Broward Health Medical Center are finishing up the surgery that started at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Laman’s mother said doctors are optimistic that Laman will ultimately be able to walk again.

“I freaked out, I mean the last thing you want to think of is this,” said Kyle’s mother Marie Laman. “I was a fortunate one. I heard from Kyle, so I knew he was OK, and I just didn’t imagine in my wildest dreams it would ever be as horrific as it was.”

Laman’s mother said she moved to Parkland about four months ago for the schools.

She also said her son is anxious to return to school.

He is expected to be in the hospital for at least the next 10 days.

