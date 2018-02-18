Stoneman Douglas High School to reopen to staff by end of week

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, but could reopen to staff by the end of the week, according to Broward County Public Schools.

The district sent out an update via Twitter, Sunday, announcing that Stoneman Douglas High will remain closed on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

The goal is to allow staff to return to campus by the end of the week, the district said.

Our hearts remain with the victims and families impacted by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. Across our community, the difficult and emotional recovery process continues. Read the entire information update: https://t.co/BbggC9zUVO — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 18, 2018

All district schools and offices will also be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

