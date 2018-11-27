Staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas protest following reassignment of 4 administrators

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of teachers and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas protested outside of the school Tuesday morning, following the removal and reassignment of three administrators and a security specialist.

7News spoke with some of the staff who say they don’t feel the reassignment is valid.

Signs being held up by teachers read phrases like, “Stop Revictimizing Us!” or “We are strong together. Keep us together.”

The school district has yet to give a reason for the reassignment. However, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission, who was tasked with studying the February 14 tragedy, recently concluded that some staff members may have missed warning signs regarding the massacre.

Meanwhile, many school staff, including MSD Teacher Greg Pittman are angry. “They’re looking for sacrificial lambs. They’re looking for somebody to take fault,” he said.

Pittman lived through the Valentine’s Day shooting and says three administrators; Assistant Principals Winfred Porter Junior, Jeff Morford and Denise Reed, as well as security specialist Kelvin Greenleaf, are being singled out and blamed for the failures that allowed confessed shooter Nickolas Cruz to enter the school and wreak havoc.

“Teachers and administrators gave their lives for these kids,” said Pittman. “They were there that day with not much to defend themselves – they ran into harm’s way. I want to know what schools in Broward County had been trained for this situation prior to us having [it happen].”

Earlier this month, Superintendent Robert Runcie told the safety commission that staff members would be disciplined, after having learned that restrooms were locked, and that the shooter was spotted on campus yet a code red was not issued.

“We feel like the district reacts a lot of times, like with these knee-jerk reactions,” said MSD teacher Melissa Falkowski. “You know, parents are demanding that this happen and people are demanding that this happen, and instead of thinking through what the impact is going to be on the student body, what it’s going to be on the faculty – they just react and then we’re left to pick up the pieces … which is all we’ve done for the last nine months.”

Student walkouts have been planned in response to the removal of the four administrators. However, when they will happen is unknown at this time.

