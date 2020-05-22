St. Thomas Aquinas football team celebrates national championship in drive-by ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida high school football team fresh off a state championship received their rings in a creative way.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School’s football team went undefeated a season ago.

They went on to become national champions after beating St. Louis High School from Hawaii in the Champion’s Bowl Series in December.

Roger Harriett, the coach of the team, said, “This is a special team, and they’re extremely family oriented, great group of leaders, a strong bond. They have a resilient personality.”

Harriett and his staff held a drive-by ceremony at the school, in which players received a ring for winning the state and national championship.

Derek Wingo, a linebacker for the team, said, “Everybody got together as a family, it was a long goal we worked for. To be able to finally accomplish that with the guys — we’ve worked hard since last August — that was our biggest accomplishment and a moment I’ll remember the rest of my life.”

Wingo spoke of the unique circumstances surrounding the team.

“We haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together because of our circumstances but to get back with each other again, realize what we really accomplished and have our awards and just go out with a last bang,” Wingo said.

As far as preparing for the next season, the team can only wait.

Harriett said, “As of right now, nothing’s certain. We’re hoping to get back into action soon, and obviously there will be some new routines that have evolved through the past few months. We’ll do our best to facilitate what is required moving forward.”

St. Thomas Aquinas’s football team has now won 11 state championships and three national titles.

