WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction work on the Dolphin Expressway is causing overnight lane closures in two sections of the highway in West Miami-Dade, beginning Monday night.

All westbound lanes between Northwest 27th and 42nd avenues closed at 11 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

In addition, all eastbound lanes from Northwest 57th to 45th avenues shut down and will reopen at the same hours.

Detours are currently posted.

