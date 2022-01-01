KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two white males after they are suspected of damaging the Southernmost Point buoy in Key West.

This incident took place around 3 a.m., Saturday.

According to Key West Police, two suspects placed a Christmas tree in front of the landmark and lit it on fire.

The landmark was damaged in result of the fire.

Key West Fire Department arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Key West Police at (305) 809-1000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.