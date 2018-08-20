Southbound U.S. 27 reopens at Griffin Road after crews extinguish tractor trailer fire

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of U.S. 27 in West Broward have reopened after firefighters extinguished a tractor trailer that caught fire on the highway.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Griffin Road, Monday afternoon.

The truck was carrying a load of recyclable materials when smoke was seen coming from the cargo area.

Officials said storms were rolling through the area, just after 3 p.m., when the blaze erupted.

The driver of the truck was unaware of the fire as he cruised down Griffin Road, near Alligator Alley.

Firefighters had to use foam to extinguish the flames.

As of 5 p.m., the tractor trailer was on the right shoulder as crews worked to clean up the debris.

