(WSVN) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 will soon be closing overnight at the Dolphin Expressway due to construction.

Starting Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, the shutdown will run each night from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

The southbound I-95 ramp to eastbound Interstate 395 will also be closed.

Workers are replacing the pavement in the area.

