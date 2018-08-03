Southbound I-75 reopens in Weston after crash involving fuel tanker

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Weston have reopened hours after a crash involving a fuel tanker.

Several units from Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the southbound lanes near Royal Palm Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, a 28-year-old man was driving a white car that slammed into the back of a tanker carrying gasoline.

Crews eventually had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the man from his vehicle.

That victim was airlifted to Broward General Hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The man’s father said his son was heading home to Miramar from downtown Fort Lauderdale at the time of the crash.

An update on his condition was not provided, but the man’s father said his son was getting X-rays when he spoke to him.

Traffic was blocked for hours as crews worked to clear the scene. A second tanker truck was brought in to off load the fuel that was on the truck involved in the crash.

Both the truck and the victim’s car have since been removed from the scene and traffic is now starting to flow normally.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.