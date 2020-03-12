South Floridians storm supermarkets in preparation for coronavirus

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians started stocking up on cleaning supplies when news first broke that the novel coronavirus was in the state. Now, with fear of contracting the pandemic, food and other supplies are flying off the shelves in case of quarantine.

Supermarkets all over South Florida are slammed. Their parking lots are full and their lines are long. Some shoppers said it feels like preparing for a hurricane.

“I told my husband, ‘I feel like I’m stocking up for a hurricane,” said one shopper. “Except that now I’ll be able to use my refrigerator.”

Shoppers said they are not necessarily nervous, but they want to be prepared with food and supplies just in case they get stuck inside.

“I’d rather have it than not have it, just in case something goes wrong,” said one shopper.

Toilet paper at the Miami Shores Publix is totally gone. Paper towels are almost sold out too.

“Everything is gone, so, you know, we just have to take things easy, slowly,” said one shopper.

Other popular items are missing from the shelves such as hand sanitizers, cleaning products and several cold medicines. Pasta also seems to be a popular item.

“I guess Publix is doing a good job, but certain items like toilet paper, you can’t find it,” said one shopper.

“There’s none in store at all,” said one shopper. “I’m going to the Family Dollar Store and the Family Tree, but I doubt there’s some over there anyway, either.”

Employees at the supermarkets are working tirelessly to restock shelves. They said there are more shipments to be delivered that contain most of the cleaning products that have been scarce on their shelves.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.