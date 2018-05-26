DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are already feeling some of Subtropical Storm Alberto’s effects this weekend.

7News cameras captured a barrier with sandbags on top lining part of a street located next to a canal in Davie, Saturday afternoon.

Meteorologists are expecting the heavy precipitation to stick around for several days.

Flood Watch in effect with plenty of rain, yet to come. pic.twitter.com/WItU3A01Jz — Brent Cameron (@bcameron7) May 26, 2018

Residents in neighborhoods prone to flooding said they’re starting to get a little nervous. “It comes all the way on the street,” said a Davie resident. “It’s hard to walk through it and stuff, and to deal with this most of the time.”

“Last week’s terrible rains that we had? Same thing. This gets flooded, and that’s it,” echoed area resident George Audette. “They don’t open up the pumps, they don’t open up the canals. Something is happening; we don’t know.”

Officials said they are pumping as much of the water out to see as possible.

“Between the rain from last week and the rain coming in this week, we are trying to keep it down to keep flooding to a minimum, ” said Carl Olsen from South Florida Water Management.

Alberto is currently located southwest of Florida and, as of 8 p.m. on Saturday, was heading north at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Much of the storm’s rain is to the east, and some areas in South Florida could see several inches of rain.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties in the state, Saturday morning.

“There is still some uncertainty involved with every forecast, and that’s why our preparations are required whenever you have watches and warnings in your area,” said Dr. Ed Rappaport with the National Weather Service.

In addition to the state of emergency, a price gouging hotline has been set up. That number is 1-866-9-NO-SCAM (1-866-966-7226).

