South Florida’s Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Christian community came together to celebrate Easter Sunday.

7News cameras captured parishioners at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami united in prayer during Mass.

They joined an estimated 2.2 billion Christians worldwide in giving thanks and rejoicing for the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“God is risen, and God is among us,” said local parishioner Elizabeth Samuels. “I pray and I hope that because of the feeling of He’s risen, we will do better and live better for the kind of world that I know He wants for us to all have.”

Pope Francis held a special service in St. Peter’s Square, Sunday morning. The pontiff directed his message to young Christians around the world.

