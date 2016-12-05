South Florida woman accused of choking 6-month-old husky

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Marathon woman accused of abusing a 6-month-old Siberian Husky in has been arrested.

According to police, 45-year-old Diana Linares choked the husky, named Lulu, in front of witnesses, on Nov. 20.

The dog was rushed to a vet after sustaining an injury to its eye from blunt force trauma.

Animal control responded to the clinic and referred the animal abuse case to the sheriff’s office for investigation.

She was booked Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals.

