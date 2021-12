HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah Walmart will be closed for cleaning, Wednesday.

The store near Northwest 57th Avenue and 177th Street is temporarily closing its doors to allow crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

It will reopen Dec. 31 at 6 a.m.

