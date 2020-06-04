South Florida travelers invited to participate in virtual workshops to discuss changes for MIA, FLL

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be hosting virtual workshops so South Florida residents can give their input on proposed changes to Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Those who take part in the workshops will be able to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the South-Central Florida Metroplex and ask agency experts questions.

This project proposes changes to air traffic procedures for South Florida airports.

Below is the virtual public workshop schedule:

Tuesday, June 9: FLL at 12 p.m.; MIA at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10: FLL at 3 p.m.; MIA at 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 11: MIA at 12 p.m.; FLL at 6 p.m.

To register for the workshops, click here.

