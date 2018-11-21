South Florida stores prepare for Black Friday madness

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Stores across South Florida are preparing to deal with an influx of shoppers expected to participate in Black Friday shopping.

“This is deal season right now,” Sawgrass Mills Mall’s Chris Valle said. “You see offer on top of offer, the most aggressive deals. The best inventory is in the stores right now.”

The “Black Friday Sale” signs could be seen all over Sawgrass Mills as shoppers flock for some early deals.

“I bought gifts for my friends cause their birthday is next week,” shopper Anika Dham said. “The stores that we just went to are like all 50 percent off.”

The most devoted shoppers line up outside of big retail stores like Target and Best Buy. Others strategize online before they head out.

“I look online for any coupons that I can find, any deals that I see,” shopper Madelyn Streisfeld said. “I get emails from different stores that I like, so I’ll use those coupons.”

While some usually avoid the big crowds, others love the feeling of shopping with a large group.

“I love just the experience and just being excited about shopping one day with a lot of people,” shopper Amanda Kopelman said.

Like many, Kopelman goes pre-Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving.

“I think it’s great because I’m able to go shopping, but it also takes away from Thanksgiving,” she said. “It’s good for certain people.”

Black Friday gets its name from the fact that it’s the first day of the year where retailers start to turn a profit — going from the red to the black.

Participating in Black Friday? South Florida’s mall hours are below:

Sawgrass Mills

Thanksgiving: 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dolphin Mall

Thanksgiving: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Dadeland Mall

Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Aventura Mall

Thanksgiving: CLOSED

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

