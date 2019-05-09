South Florida schools, leaders gather at Marlins Park to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida schools and local leaders gathered at Marlins Park to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day.

Jewish academies and other South Florida schools joined others from around the world to celebrate the nation’s 71st birthday, Thursday.

“You can see all the energy of all the kids from all the different schools,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

From Tel Aviv to Miami, Israel’s Independence Day is more than just a celebration, it’s an opportunity to stand in solidarity with the Jewish state.

Lior Haiat, the Consul General of Israel, said, “I think it shows how strong this Jewish community in South Florida is, and it also shows how strong the Floridian support for Israel is.”

“Why is it important? We need that link,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “We need that link between our Jewish community and the state of Israel.”

While the afternoon was filled with food, music and kids coming together, the significance of this day for Jews all over the world is for them to encapsulate the Israeli spirit of fanfare and freedom.

“After 2,000 years, the Jewish people came back to its homeland,” Haiat said. “It’s a huge miracle, and we all have to celebrate.”

