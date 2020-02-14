South Florida schools honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims on 2nd anniversary

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - On the second heart-wrenching anniversary of the Parkland shooting, a moment of silence was held in honor of the 17 victims who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

District officials said out of the 3,000 students who attend school at MSD, only 500 are expected to show up on this somber Friday.

“There’s no way to explain it,” said one student. “It’s hard to explain the feeling that you get when you walk into school.”

“I feel better rather, staying here than being at home,” said another student.

Several people came to pay their respects at the Project Grow Love garden outside of the school.

“It’s an experience because, I myself, lost a couple of friends too, so it is a little hard,” said another MSD student.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke outside of the Parkland school.

“The entire Broward County Public Schools family and community has come together to honor the lives of the 17 that we lost, and the many others who were injured on this day two years ago,” said Runcie.

Runcie also spoke about all the investments that the district has made since the tragedy.

Members of the community have declared Feb. 14 a day of service and love where students and staff give back to their schools by participating in landscaping, painting and other art projects.

Students at Cypress Bay High School in Weston could be seen gathering together to take part in the moment of silence held at 10:17 a.m.

They also spent their morning putting together toys for the Humane Society as well as meals for a hunger program.

7News cameras also captured heavy hearts in Miami-Dade, as students from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School gathered outside for a balloon release in honor of the victims.

The exact time for the moment of silence was chosen to be held at 10 a.m. since all schools would be in session, and 17 minutes past the hour to honor each of the victims.

