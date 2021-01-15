South Florida residents report shaking; no official reports of earthquake or explosions

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Did you feel it?

People across South Florida are reporting feelings of shaking and rattling. People have reported feeling it in areas of Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Police in Coral Springs said they received two calls in separate areas of the city from people reporting what they believed was an earthquake. Plantation Fire Rescue also received a call.

No damage has been reported.

The USGS said they have gotten multiple reports of people feeling shaking, but they have checked and rechecked their seismometers and have no reports of seismic activity.

No explosions have been reported either.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending