South Florida residents report shaking; no official reports of earthquake or explosions

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Did you feel it?

People across South Florida are reporting feelings of shaking and rattling. People have reported feeling it in areas of Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

In regard to the rumbling that people in Weston felt just earlier. There was NO explosion in #Weston. There are reports this was felt in several counties. We do not have definitive information on what caused it at this time. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) January 15, 2021

Police in Coral Springs said they received two calls in separate areas of the city from people reporting what they believed was an earthquake. Plantation Fire Rescue also received a call.

No damage has been reported.

The USGS said they have gotten multiple reports of people feeling shaking, but they have checked and rechecked their seismometers and have no reports of seismic activity.

No explosions have been reported either.

Was there an earthquake in or near #SouthFlorida? Did anyone else feel that today? My sliding glass doors were shaking like crazy for a good 20-30 seconds! #earthquake #tremors #shaking — Liz Flynn (@LizFlynnTV) January 15, 2021

Just felt earthquake in Homestead Florida, lasted for about 15 seconds. Being a Native of Southern California, I know an earthquake when I fell it. My dog also started acting strange about 10 minutes before it happened. — Tracy Brown (@Brownsnsc) January 15, 2021

anybody else in Broward felt that earthquake or nah I’m crazy — icarus° (@Lucki555) January 15, 2021

